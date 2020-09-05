Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATHX. Dawson James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -1.80. Athersys has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.