Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $465.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,277. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

