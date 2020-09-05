Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,277. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
