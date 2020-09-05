AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

ATRC opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

