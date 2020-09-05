Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Audioeye stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.90. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

