Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.33 ($62.75).

ETR NDA opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Aurubis has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €62.90 ($74.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

