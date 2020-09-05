Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.