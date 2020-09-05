Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Avantor worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 142,683 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,007,477 shares of company stock valued at $800,120,976. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

AVTR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 2,941,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

