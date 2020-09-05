Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.82.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.