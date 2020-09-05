Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.82.
AVYA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
