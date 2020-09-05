Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 826,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 405,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a market cap of $423.11 million, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 159,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.