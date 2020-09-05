Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:ASM) Director Jasman Yee Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:ASM) Director Jasman Yee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$471,151.20.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.89.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.