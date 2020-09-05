Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,081.92 ($7,947.11).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

