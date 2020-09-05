Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

