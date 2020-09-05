B. Riley Trims Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Target Price to $0.50

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acasti Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.47.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.