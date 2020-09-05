Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

