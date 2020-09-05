Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.28 ($3.86).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.