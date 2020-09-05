Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.