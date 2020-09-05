Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Espirito Santo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Banco Espirito Santo has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

