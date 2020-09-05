Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Espirito Santo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Banco Espirito Santo has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Banco Espirito Santo

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Espirito Santo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Espirito Santo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit