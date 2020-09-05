Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

