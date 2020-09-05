Barclays Boosts Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Price Target to $41.00

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) had its price target increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

