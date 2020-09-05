Barclays Raises Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $41.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jamf has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

