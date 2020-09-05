Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.06 ($96.54).

BAYN stock opened at €54.28 ($63.86) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.76.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

