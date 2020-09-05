Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.66.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

