Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.66.
About Bega Cheese
