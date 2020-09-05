Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.76 ($113.84).

ETR BEI opened at €96.92 ($114.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.68. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($137.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

