Bellevue Group AG Acquires 11,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Friday. 9,430,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

