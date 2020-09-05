Bellevue Group AG Acquires 300 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 1,075,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,620. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

