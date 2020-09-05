Bellevue Group AG Acquires 4,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $338,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,953. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.