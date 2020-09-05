Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 485,470 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 325,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 164,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $35.80. 787,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.00 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.