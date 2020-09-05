Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.00% of Phreesia worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 720,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $355,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

