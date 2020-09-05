Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,138. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,915 shares of company stock worth $10,173,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

