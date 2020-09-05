Bellevue Group AG Buys 12,172 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock valued at $19,156,067. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

NYSE VEEV traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.59. 1,365,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,689. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.