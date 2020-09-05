Bellevue Group AG Buys 196,807 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,807 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.35% of 1life Healthcare worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $56,689,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 1,685,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

In other 1life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 16,501 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $494,864.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,253 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,265 over the last ninety days.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.