Bellevue Group AG Buys Shares of 2,900 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.64. 2,237,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

