Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $210,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $101,071,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $15.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.81. 857,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

