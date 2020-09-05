Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 5,300,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,241,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,755,000 after buying an additional 213,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after buying an additional 283,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $176,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.