Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,463,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.36. 714,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

