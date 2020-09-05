Bellevue Group AG Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.68% of Quanterix worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,391. The company has a market capitalization of $930.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

