Bellevue Group AG Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Nevro were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 681.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $136.93. 252,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.87. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

