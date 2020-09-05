Bellevue Group AG Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

XRAY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,404. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

