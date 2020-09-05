Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,095 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.31% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 69.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 542,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,098. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

