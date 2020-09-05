Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,216 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,135. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.40. 266,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average is $184.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

