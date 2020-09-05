Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.94% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 291,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.