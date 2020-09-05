Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.47% of Omnicell worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $69.86. 348,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,105. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

