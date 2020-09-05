Bellevue Group AG Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NUVA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 314,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -426.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

