Bellevue Group AG Purchases New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,461. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

