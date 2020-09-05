Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 57,000 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. 1,097,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,907. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.