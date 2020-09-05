Bellevue Group AG Raises Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

LH stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. 755,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

