Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,255 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Quotient were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quotient by 32.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 403,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.