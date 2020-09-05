Bellevue Group AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

