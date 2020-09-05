Bellevue Group AG Sells 500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Beigene worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Beigene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beigene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Beigene by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Beigene by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $478,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,816,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,648 shares of company stock worth $85,332,924. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

