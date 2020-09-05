Bellevue Group AG Sells 500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $16.78 on Friday, hitting $454.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.69. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

